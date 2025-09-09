Teddy Atlas Doubles Down On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Teddy Atlas has doubled-down on his Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction.
It's fight week for Canelo vs Crawford as the monumental event takes place at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.
It's a clash of two superstar boxers who have been atop the pound-for-pound ladder for a long time. Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is the undisputed super middleweight champion, while Crawford (41-0-0, 31 KOs) is coming after the throne as he looks to become the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight classes.
A win would be a massive addition to either fighter's legacy and potentially help them gain a better position in the greatest of all time list. Atlas has now broken down the fight with his ever expert eye and has offered his prediction for the fight.
Teddy Atlas on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Atlas is sticking by his guns and picking Crawford to win. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "When it was only vaguely proposed, a lot people said Crawford is too small. When it was going through those times, I didn't hesitate, I said Crawford. I'm not changing now."
Atlas, though, doubts whether both fighters are too old at this point. "I remember how excited everyone was for the [Floyd] Mayweather vs [Manny] Pacquiao. As it turned out it was five years too late. It just didn't happen when probably it should have to really give us a chance to have a great fight and people were very disappointed. I'm hoping it doesn't happen here, and I don't think it will. But, there's a chance that people might say at the end of the day that they are not as satisfied."
Atlas points out that Canelo isn't as busy a fighter as he once was and picks and chooses his shots, which could hurt him against Crawford, who is moving up and the faster fighter. "I am looking for Crawford to win the outside, I know he's still got good length on him. Use his length, use his legs a little bit, grab the canvas."
"Canelo's feet aren't that fast. Why did he lose to Mayweather a long time ago? I know it was a million years ago, but it wasn't because his hands were too slow, his feet were too slow. He couldn't close the gap fast enough and I think he's going to have a problem in the same area."
Atlas expects Canelo to use one of his best weapons, the left hook to the liver. While the shot could take away the legs of the smaller fighter, Atlas doubts Canelo can get in position to land that against a faster Crawford.
Atlas also reckons Canelo not being as active offensively as he used to be would also serve Crawford.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight At Risk As Key Commission Official Blasts Fight
Jake Paul Sends Scathing Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Prediction
Jeremy Stephens Feels Like The "Bigger Brother" Against Mike Perry At BKFC 82 [Exclusive]
Lucas Browne Could End A 100-Year Wait In Boxing And Make History