Dana White's Zuffa Boxing To Implement New Ring Design, Potential New Rules & More
UFC president Dana White announced that he would be taking the leap into the boxing world, as he was the chief promoter of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford in September. Not done in the sport, White is set to launch his Zuffa boxing league in 2026.
The league is already understood to focus on boxing prospects as opposed to ready-made stars such as Alvarez and Crawford. White's venture is also in association with Turki Alalashikh and the Ring Magazine.
Although no shows have currently been announced for the new promotion in boxing, White did confirm some details in a recent interviews.
Dana White Is Planning On Shaking Up Boxing In 2026 With Notable Changes To The Sport
Many fans have speculated what boxing may look like under UFC president White, with some feeling it may be a similar format to the MMA promotion.
Zuffa Boxing has been confirmed to be broadcast on Paramount+ in 2026, the same platform that the UFC will be shown on from next year onwards. White has also said in the past that the ranking system for the boxing promotion will resemble the UFC.
White also told CBS Sports that his boxing entity is currently developing the designs for a new ring. "We're already working on a new design for the ring. I don't know if you noticed how we had the LEDs around the ring [for Alvarez vs Crawford]."
The UFC promoter also hinted that he may be planning to change some of the boxing rules as well as the ring design. When speaking on how his boxing league may differ from already existing promotions, White said, "We will bring lots of different elements to the production, possibly even rule changes. I wouldn't say no to that."
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Set To Undergo Surgery Following Terence Crawford Loss
White went on to add that he did not currently have a list of rules he was planning on changing in boxing, but that he would be open to that possibility in the future.
Another difference White will implement to the sport is that there will be a Zuffa Boxing belt, the UFC CEO confirmed to Inside The Ring. However, these belts will not be considered by White to be world titles.
"There will be a Zuffa belt, and then there will be a Ring belt. I will not recognize any of the other sanctioning bodies."- Dana White
White confirmed when asked that fighters who won the Zuffa Boxing belt would be 'springboarded' into an opportunity to fight for the Ring title and compete on Riyadh Season events. This means that White will disregard the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF world titles in favor of the Ring belt.
There will seemingly be no crossover between White and other promoters, such as potential rivals Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya. "I'm not worried about what any of those guys are doing," White told CBS.
"To be honest with you, I don't think those guys think big enough. These guys have been in the business for however long, and I like Eddie Hearn... But I think those guys all think small. They don't think the way that I think."
