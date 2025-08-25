Dandy Hats Reveals What Surprised Him Most About Canelo Alvarez; Talks Recent Collab
Canelo Alvarez recently did a collaboration with famous Mexican clothing influencer Dandy Hats. Ahead of his fight against Terence Crawford, Canelo dropped merch in collab with Dandy Hats and the collection was sold like hot cakes.
Alvarez is currently preparing to take on Crawford on September 13 as he looks to defend his undisputed super middleweight title in one of the biggest fights of the modern era. The fight takes place at Allegiant Stadium and will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix.
Canelo's collaboration with Dandy Hats has also become a major talking point. The Mexican clothing influencer has now gone into details about the meeting and has revealed what surprised him the most about Canelo.
Dandy Hats talks about Canelo Alvarez
Speaking to LA PLATICA, Dandy Hats revealed that he was taken aback by how well Canelo treats his own team. He said, "When I met him, he's like is. Hella cool. But his aura is like crazy. When he walks in there, you feel motivated, you feel something that goes into you."
"Just talking to him, the way he talks, the way he sits up, everything just like has a light over him," said Dandy Hats. "Everybody loves each other, he really loves his coach, his coach really loves him, his team really loves him.... Going over there opened my eyes about what a true leader really is."
Dandy Hats also opened up about playing a card game called Buda with Canelo and revealed how the undisputed super middleweight champion quickly became good friends with him. Overall, he gave a fave review about the Mexican superstar and check out the full interview below.
Antonio Tarver breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Breaking down Canelo vs Crawford is the boxing world's main focal point at this point. Antonio Tarver has given his take, claiming Canelo needs one punch to win against Crawford, who is moving up two weight classes. Tarver reckons 'Bud' needs a stoppage to come out victorious.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said, "Canelo only needs one punch, and really, basically, that’s what it boils down to. I think Canelo only needs one shot to change the game or change the fight. Crawford is going to have to stay consistent and win out."
"Can Crawford win a close decision? I couldn’t never win a close decision. I never won a close decision. That’s what’s looming," Tarver added. "And I think, if Crawford is going to guarantee victory, he gotta stop him."
The Latest Boxing News
