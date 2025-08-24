Trainer Disapproves Of Jaron Ennis Sparring Canelo Alvarez Ahead Of Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez was recently spotted sparring Jaron Ennis to prepare for his fight against Terence Crawford. Canelo vs Crawford goes down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13.
Like Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Crawford (41-0-0, 31 KOs), 'Boots' (34-0-0, 30 KOs) is one of the top pound-for-pound superstars in boxing at the moment and fans were excited to see him link up with Canelo.
While the notion is that iron sharpens iron, trainer Greg Hackett doesn't endorse Canelo and Ennis sparring each other and broke down his opinion on the issue.
Greg Hackett dismisses Canelo sparring with Boots for the Crawford fight
Hackett is skeptical of Ennis' decision to help Canelo prepare for Crawford. He reckons the Canelo fight is a potential future option for Ennis himself; hence, it doesn't make sense for them to spar. Speaking to YSM Sports Media, he said:
I think what Jaron Ennis gets from it is being in there with a guy who has prepared for everything. One thing you can't say about Canelo is that he hasn't seen something. Canelo has seen southpaws, he has seen tall guys, short guys, slick fighters, he's been up against everything.
While Hackett thinks both Canelo and 'Boots' have a lot to learn from each other, he isn't a fan of them sparring because, "The only reason I say that because I think 'Boots' could get that fight. I wouldn't spar you and then a year later they're fighting."
"I wouldn't want you to have any type of feel for me," Hackett added. He continued, "Some part of you is going to be exposed in a sparring session, whether it's good or bad."
Hackett continued, "I look at them as both masters, like samurais. Same with 'Bud' Crawford. When you got two masters, they don't spar each other, they go for the real sh*t." He said, "I never heard Roy Jones sparring Bernard Hopkins."
Can Canelo Alvarez potentially fight Jaron Ennis after Terence Crawford?
Canelo has a massive challenge to get past Crawford on September 13. It's a evenly matched bout despite 'Bud' moving up in weight. 'Boots' Ennis, meanwhile, has just moved up to super welterweight and has his task cut out in conquering that division.
Canelo is now 35 and isn't going to fight forever, and it might be a while before Ennis reaches super middleweight. Hence, them immediately fighting doesn't look like possibility. That said, wilder things have happened in boxing.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For Fight Amid Gervonta Davis Duck
Jake Paul Manager Says Gervonta Davis Was Always The 2025 Target, But Not The Initial Plan
Canelo vs Crawford Broadcast Team And Talent Lineup Announced
Former Terence Crawford Opponent Makes Stoppage Prediction For Canelo Alvarez Fight