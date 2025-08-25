Jake Paul Claims Tank Davis Is "Taking A Bigger Risk" To Fight Him Than Mayweather Did vs McGregor
Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is set to take place on November 14. The duo will reportedly clash in an exhibition bout that will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix.
Due to the weight difference, a professional fight between the pair doesn't look feasible. Paul fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in cruiserweight in his last fight while 'Tank' Davis has called 135 lbs his home and is the WBA lightweight champion.
Davis looked set to have a rematch against Lamont Roach, but that fight was cancelled after Tank's arrest. Roach has now stepped aside from the rematch so Tank can take on 'The Problem Child', and the YouTuber turned pro boxer has now claimed that Davis is taking a bigger risk by fighting him than Floyd Mayweather did against Conor McGregor in 2017.
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis: Paul shuts down critics
Paul claims the critics are only going to add to the viewership of his fight against Davis. He told Boxing Scene, "They’re all going to watch it. And you know what I say to people is, if you don’t like something, don’t talk about it, because you’re just making it bigger. But at the end of the day, people are always going to have something to say about every single one of my fights."
"His is a bigger risk for Gervonta than it was for, you know, Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor] in that matchup [in 2017]," He added.
"Conor wasn’t a boxer. Conor didn’t have a weight advantage. So Gervonta is taking a bigger risk than Floyd, in my opinion, and it’s credit to him because of that weight difference. And that’s what makes this a good, even fight, is his skill and experience being top 10 pound-for-pound, and then my weight and height advantage."
Paul has long been looking to fight Davis and 'Tank' even planned on calling him out had he won the fight against Roach back in March. Paul claimed that Davis is one of the biggest superstars in boxing and is actually a great fighter, sparking his interest to fight the Baltimore native.
The purists remain skeptical of Paul's choice of opponents and claim that he cherry picks fights. Paul is only enjoying the naysayers as he continues to do what he wants. Paul said, "I love it, especially these types of fights. It just brings me alive. And just the entertainment value of it all, and the trolling and the training and the locking in, and just getting to entertain America is something that I think I was born to do."
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Reveals Major Stakes For Winning, Losing Gervonta Davis Fight
Trainer Disapproves Of Jaron Ennis Sparring Canelo Alvarez Ahead Of Terence Crawford Fight
Jake Paul Coach Admits Dangers Of Fighting "Real Deal" Gervonta 'Tank' Davis
Rolly Romero Reveals Which Fight Is Bigger: Canelo vs Crawford or Jake Paul vs Tank Davis