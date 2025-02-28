Daniel Dubois' Dad Reveals Details Of The Illness That Forced His Son To Pull Out Of The Joseph Parker Fight
Daniel Dubois' dad has revealed details of the illness that caused his son to pull out of fighting Joseph Parker just hours before their match.
Dubois and Parker were set to face each other in a highly anticipated match February 22 on Riyadh Season's 'The Last Crescendo' card. However, a couple days before the fight news broke that Dubois was ill and would likely pull out.
A day later, Frank Warren would reveal he had a viral infection and that side effects of his medication caused him to pull out of the match, but no further details about his illness were released.
"We knew he weren’t well. When he went to the doctor originally he was just going to have the doctor examine him, give him some medication... One of the medicines he was given causes a lot of drowsiness, so that was the end of that," said Warren. He later added, "He’s got a viral infection. Quite a few people have been getting it out here."
Now, in an interview with The Ring Magazine, Dubois' dad revealed more details about the ailment.
"Fight week was going well until he became ill. Everything was perfect, then he started feeling unwell a couple days before," Stan Dubois said. "He had a virus, he had swollen glands and an ear infection so the doctor told him ‘I wouldn’t fight if I was you’ he said ‘you can fight, but after three rounds you’ll be feeling it’."
"He’s had these problems before, swollen glands, viral infection, it’s been happening for about eight years and they usually last three of four days but he’s been alright after that. With this it was just bad timing that it happened two days before the fight. Obviously it was very frustrating for him and us."
