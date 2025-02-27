Eddie Hearn Makes Huge Claim About Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight Ticket Sales
The run up to the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn showdown has been nothing short of explosive.
During their face off press conference earlier this week, Eubank Jr slapped Conor Benn with an egg on his face igniting a brawl on stage, with security guards needing to step in to break things up.
It was also reported that Eddie Hearn was so furious about the incident that he nearly fought Eubank Jr's promoter, Ben Shalom, in the aftermath.
With the two set to class at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, pre-sale tickets were made available to Tottenham Hotspur members on Thursday ahead of the general sales which begins on Friday.
Conor Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, took to X to share that over 130,000 people were in line for the pre-sale tickets, claiming it's the biggest fight the UK has ever seen.
Over 130,000 people in the queue for pre-sale tickets for Spurs members ALONE.- @EddieHearn on X
This is the biggest fight this Country has ever seen.
Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) are scheduled to fight on April 26 in a middleweight clash. The two rivals were originally scheduled to fight on Oct. 8, 2022, but a failed drug by Benn caused the original fight's cancellation.
