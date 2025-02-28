Gervonta Davis Makes ‘Devil’ Claim About Doing Business With Turki Alalshikh
Gervonta Davis is one of boxing's biggest faces at the moment. However, unlike many other big stars, he doesn't have a cordial relationship with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh.
Alalshikh has hosted several big fights in recent times and this past weekend's Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 card was one of the best in recent history.
Most fighters took a photo with Alalshikh ahead of the event. Davis didn't, and has now made an astonishing claim saying that fighters are selling their souls.
Davis told the media:
They’ve been saying they’re getting messed up over there. Everything is different. It’s not just one fight. It’s numerous fights, and you see the guy who looked at the scorecards. That was scary. The way he was talking, ‘Yeah, that’s my man. We want to get Tank over here and fight.’ Man, I already know what y’all going to do.
He added:
Every time I say something, it’s like I’m hating because I’m going against the grain. Yeah, people selling themselves. That picture with everybody was in the room [posing with Turki Alalshikh]. That looked like some devil s***, didn’t it? Facts, though. Devil s***, like they sold their souls.
Gervonta Davis is 30-0-0 with 28 career knockout wins. He is set to take on Lamont Roach this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, United States.
Turki Alalshikh has expressed interest in doing business with 'Tank' and matching him up against Shakur Stevenson. Davis, though, is clearly far from convinced.
