Josh Padley Signs Deal With Major Boxing Promotion

Josh Padley will now have the backing of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing after his loss to Shakur Stevenson.

Nathaniel Marrero

Josh Padley
Josh Padley / IMAGO/PA Images

Taking a last second opportunity has continued to pay dividends for Josh Padley.

Matchroom Boxing, which is led by Eddie Hearn, announced on X that it has signed Padley to a promotional deal. The deal comes on the heels of Padley stepping up on three days' notice to face undefeated WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson last Saturday, February 22nd.

Padley delivered a valiant effort but lost by ninth-round stoppage to Stevenson in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm looking forward to handing the work boots up and fully dedicating my life to boxing," Padley said. "I can't wait for the huge nights ahead with the Matchroom team. The best Josh Padley is yet to come."

Stevenson is also promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Padley (15-1, 4 KOs), was a rising prospect who was also working as an electrician. With the money he earned by stepping up to face Stevenson in place of Floyd Schofield Jr. after he had fallen ill, Padley has said he can now focus fully on his boxing career.

Padley is currently ranked No. 12 by the WBC and No. 10 by the IBF. Now, with the backing of one of the best promoters in boxing, it may not be long before Padley will have an opportunity to position himself for another world title shot.

