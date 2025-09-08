Darren Till Shockingly Confident In Potential Andrew Tate Fight After Luke Rockhold KO
One week after knocking out Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22, Darren Till believes his next fight is already close to materializing.
Many fans want him to be the next opponent of Jake Paul, but Till sees controversial influencer Andrew Tate as a more viable option. Till believes that he and Tate have a mutual interest in one another and claimed the matchup is "75 percent made."
"I think all parties [want this fight]," Till said on 'The Ariel Helwani Show.' "Andrew Tate definitely is, or else he wouldn't have tweeted me back. Misfits is interested. My management is interested; his management is potentially. It's looking like a fight that's going to be made before the end of the year in a great location.
"In my eyes, he's probably one of the most famous people on the planet — certainly the most Googled. Well bigger name than Jake Paul and stuff like that, so for me, it's huge. It's life-changing money. You fight Andrew Tate, you don't have to think about working again. The money's obviously tasty for them as well, so I'd say at the moment it's a 75 percent made fight."
Tate is reportedly close to signing with Misfits Boxing and wants to get into the ring before the end of the year. The 38-year-old is an avid martial artist and had a lengthy kickboxing career years before he initially went viral on social media.
Darren Till lays out future career plans
Although Till built himself up in the UFC, he appears to remain committed to boxing. The 32-year-old is 3-0 in the ring, with all three wins over fellow former MMA fighters.
However, Till revealed that he is currently a free agent. He noted that he is interested in re-signing with Misfits, but is also open to other potential opportunities.
Till also continues to flirt with the BKFC, which has expressed continuous interest in matching him up with Mike Perry. BKFC president David Feldman claimed to have offered Till more money than he has ever made in his career, but 'The Gorilla' admitted that he does not want to take the damage that comes with bare-knuckle boxing.
Whether it is Tate or not, Till is determined to return before the year's end. After taking over two years off from combat sports following the end of his UFC tenure, all three of Till's professional boxing bouts have been in 2025.
