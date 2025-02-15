Darren Till To Take On Former UFC Star In Next Boxing Fight
Darren Till is set for his return to boxing after his win against Anthony Taylor in his previous outing and will face former UFC fighter Darren Stewart next on March 29.
The Misfits Boxing event will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. Till fought Anthony Taylor in his debut in January and earned a sensational knockout win.
'The Gorilla', a former UFC title challenger, called out the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, KSI, and Tommy Fury after his win. However, he is now set to take on fellow Brit Stewart.
Darren Stewart is a retired MMA fighter and has a record of 16-10 in the sport. He had two brief UFC runs, facing the likes of Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Eryk Anders, Dustin Jacoby, and more. When Darren Till fought Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 228, Stewart took on Charles Byrd on the undercard.
Out of his 16 career wins, nine came by the way of knockout. Stewart retired after a brief run in Cage Warriors.
Darren Till, meanwhile, had a much more decorated UFC run. He was once among the top prospects in the promotion and was touted as a future champion by many. Till, however, suffered an unexpected career downfall, suffering five losses in his last six fights inside the octagon.
Till, though, showcased his elite striking during his fight against Taylor. He earned a stoppage win in his pro boxing debut.
