Oleksandr Usyk Snubs Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua When Picking Toughest Opponent
Oleksandr Usyk has fought the whos who of the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. He holds wins against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, beating both men twice.
Usyk, 23-0-0 as a professional, has fought many high profile names in his career. While Fury and Joshua are arguably the biggest names on his resume, Usyk snubbed both when naming his toughest opponent.
Instead, the Ukrainian claimed that Derek Chisora is his toughest opponent to date. The pair clashed in 2020 with Usyk earning a decision win in that contest.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Usyk said:
I think it is Derek. My friend Derek. Hey, Derek I am coming for you! Derek is a terrible guy, really tough. It's just hard [fighting] Derek. He was just very difficult.
Derek Chisora is 36-13-0 and recently beat Otto Wallin. The 41-year-old showed he still has miles left in the tank and his performance against Wallin was a masterclass and perhaps one of the best of Chisora's career.
Chisora is aiming to complete 50 professional fights and has announced that his last fight will be in London. Chisora wants to fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Apart from that, he has Usyk in mind as a potential opponent for the contest.
Chisora dismissed potentially taking on Francis Ngannou, claiming that the hype train has passed. Speaking to talkSPORT, 'Del Boy' said:
My last fight will be in Tottenham [Hotspur Stadium]...I'm pushing for Tottenham. I'm not going to say [Usyk]. I'm manifesting it. I'm asking God for the opportunity. I've said to Frank [Warren], you know, now Oleksandr Usyk has to phone his boss and ask his boss if he can fight me. But that's the fight I want.
The Latest Boxing News
Logan Paul Calls Out Lionel Messi For Boxing Match Over Energy Drink Feud
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Errol Spence's Past Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Stance Raises Eyebrows
Boxing Legend With 57 KOs Calls Out Brock Lesnar To Step Inside The Ring