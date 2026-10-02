IBF Champ Liam Paro Makes Statement Calling Out Division's Top Champions

Historically, the 135-147-pound corridor featured fighters who would move up to chase championships and lucrative paydays. Hall of Famers have always occupied those three weight classes and 12 pounds.

Names like Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather made millions in both fans and dollars in that size range. Also, titleholders at those weights always seem to keep an eye on each other, attempting to set up future fights.

While he doesn't have a marquee name, IBF welterweight champion Liam Paro is someone who needs to be noticed. A two-division champion, the Australian has carved out a resume many of his contemporaries would envy. With just one defeat in his 29-fight career, Paro just needs the spotlight and a chance to test himself against the world's best. He's decided to take matters into his own hands, so to speak.

Lewis Crocker (left) of Northern Ireland is punched by Liam Paro of Australia | IMAGO/AAP

Social media is the most abundant and free resource for fight promotion in boxing history. With a direct line to fans, fighters like Paro can call out the world's best, making it difficult to avoid. While the actual negotiations are conducted by their respective representatives, the competitive nature of a fighter comes out when they are challenged.

Paro took the opportunity to call out two of the world's best, making sure to direct his comments at them.

Paro calls out Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

Paro took to social media on Thursday to respond to Garcia and to Haney's fans.

Ryan Garcia says I’m “renting” the IBF belt, while Haney fans say I’m ducking Devin or pricing myself out.



Here’s the truth — I’ve accepted BOTH fights. My team has been reasonable on the money and I’ll fight either man any day of the week." Liam Paro on X

Ryan Garcia says I’m “renting” the IBF belt, while Haney fans say I’m ducking Devin or pricing myself out.



Here’s the truth — I’ve accepted BOTH fights. My team has been reasonable on the money and I’ll fight either man any day of the week.



I’m a proven two-division world… — Liam Paro (@ParoLiam) October 1, 2026

Paro went on to call out both fighters in his tweet, saying he doens't duck nobody and to send the contracts.

On the back of his two-round blistering knockout of Conor Benn, Garcia elevated himself in the boxing public's eyes. While originally known for his social media ramblings and erratic behavior, the Benn fight solidified the WBC welterweight champion's status as a significant draw.

Similarly, Haney, the WBO welterweight champion, is one of the sport's best technicians, a fighter who can easily outpoint many and uses speed to win fights. Paro, who embodies the straight-ahead Australian style.

Paro's effort to assert himself by calling out two of the best fighters on a public platform has garnered him support from many fans. As mentioned, Paro does not boast a large following or global recognition, despite being a world champion in a premier division.

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Public perception in boxing matters to fighters. Paro, who holds a welterweight title, like Garcia and Haney, shone a spotlight on them, stating that he's accepted both offers to fight and putting the pressure on them to respond.

The social media approach does work and can garner attention. However, it is not a foregone conclusion that anything of substance will happen. Yet, in sparking interest, Paro grabbed attention and could have talked himself into potentially lucrative fights. More importantly, with the chance to possibly unify the division, both Haney and Garcia would be foolish not to at least entertain the offer.