David Benavidez Blasts 'Annoying' Canelo Alvarez, Talks Potential Super Fight

WBC World Light Heavyweight champion David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) is currently considered to be one of the top pound-for-pound talents in the boxing world. Aged 28, 'The Monster' is now a two-division champion after being elevated to a full champion at light heavyweight earlier this year.

Set to take on Anthony Yarde on November 22nd, the Mexican-American will be aiming to make the first defense of his title at 175 pounds.

However, Benavidez has been vocal about his desire to face Canelo Alvarez at either super middleweight or light heavyweight. Now, although the bout seems unlikely to happen, Benavidez has spoken unflatteringly about his potential rival.

David Benavidez Bashes Canelo Alvarez, Speaks On Failed Attempt To Make Fight

Canelo Alvarez during a press conference on September 10, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Although a fight between Benavidez and Alvarez would have been highly anticipated for boxing fans, it now appears as if the two stars will not meet in the ring.

Not being able to make the fight is seemingly something that has not sat well with Benavidez. In a recent interview with Carl Froch on his YouTube channel, Benavidez had harsh words for Alvarez when asked who the biggest '****head' in boxing is.

"There's a lot of them, but honestly, the first one [that comes to mind is] Canelo. I feel like he's really full of himself... Not that I dislike him, but I definitely do find him annoying sometimes." David Benavidez

Agreeing with Benavidez, Froch said, "Listen, I'm not going to argue with you. You want to call him a ****head, that's great. I'm standing behind you on that one."

Benavidez and Froch also discussed the potential fight between 'The Monster' and Alvarez.

Froch asked the active fighter if he felt as if Alvarez had avoided him, to which Benavidez replied, "Honestly, I don't know. I'm not going to sit here and say that he avoided me or not. Let's just look at the facts: Canelo fights for money. He says he's never scared of anybody.

"This would have been one of the biggest fights in boxing. It would have been bigger than him and Crawford. It would have been a big paycheck for both of us, and this is a fight that he definitely would have gotten a lot of respect from the people if he went in there and beat me."

Benavidez said 'It would be a shame' if the fight never came to fruition, before saying that if Alvarez believes he can beat him that there's no reason why he shouldn't accept the fight.

