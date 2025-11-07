Chris Eubank Jr Gives Definitive Update On Father's Attendance For Conor Benn Rematch

On November 15th, British rivals Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will once again lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The pair are running back their middleweight war from April, where Eubank Jr. was able to earn a unanimous decision victory.

The fight between the two was so highly anticipated due to the family history between the Eubanks and the Benns. In the 1990s, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn shared the ring on two epic occasions.

It was a win for Eubank Sr. in the first meeting in 1990, before the 1993 rematch would end in a draw. In April 2025, their sons competed in the third installment of the deep-rooted rivalry.

Chris Eubank Sr. (Left) and Chris Eubank Jr. (Right) | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Due to personal conflicts, Eubank Sr. was not a regular feature of the build-up to the first bout between the sons. However, a surprise arrival on fight night was a huge moment in the rivalry, as Eubank Sr. sat ringside to watch his son claim victory.

Now, Eubank Jr. has given a definitive update on his father's attendance and their current relationship.

Chris Eubank Jr. Confirms Father's Attedence At Conor Benn Rematch, Provides Relationship Update

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Eubank Jr. previewed his upcoming bout with Benn and talked about his father in the process.

"He will be there with me, supporting me on the night. The relationship has gotten a lot better than it was over the last few years." Chris Eubank Jr.

The 35-3 fighter added, "Over the last few years, we've pretty much had no contact for four years. We kind of came together on that night [vs Benn], and it was a special moment. From then, we've been rebuilding slowly."

Eubank finished by saying, "We're not perfect, we still have a long way to go. We still have a lot of things we have to work on as a father and a son, but we're going to get there."

MORE: Oscar De La Hoya Roasts Dana White And TKO Over UFC Gambling Investigation



'My father wants me to retire,' says @ChrisEubankJr.



Chris Eubank Jr takes on @ConorNigel at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week. pic.twitter.com/NiEVxC9gYu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 7, 2025

It was also mentioned in the interview that Eubank Sr. wants his son to retire, according to Eubank Jr. He said, "My father wants me to retire. He doesn't want me to continue on in this sport. He knows how dangerous it is, and the powers that come with it."

In the buildup to the rematch with Benn, Eubank Jr. has not openly discussed potential future opponents. However, Benn has said on several occasions that he is lining up a world title challenge at welterweight next year.

The Latest Boxing News

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul’s Hypocrisy Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Cancellation

Jake Paul Hints at Turki Alalshikh Change of Heart on Canelo Alvarez Fight

Terence Crawford's New Gig Proves He's Winning Outside The Ring Too

Eddie Hearn Reveals What Dmitry Bivol Wants Upon Return