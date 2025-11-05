David Benavidez Unleashes Brutal 4-Word Insult At Canelo Alvarez
David Benavidez has directed a brutal diss towards Canelo Alvarez. 'The Mexican Monster' chased a Canelo fight at super middleweight for a long time, but Canelo never gave him an opportunity. He has since moved up to light heavyweight and is the WBC champion in the division.
Benavidez will defend his title against Anthony Yarde on November 22. Canelo, meanwhile, recently lost his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion with a defeat to Terence Crawford. The Mexican superstar is currently sidelined after undergoing elbow surgery.
While Canelo and Benavidez are on different paths in their respective careers, Benavidez's recent take shows there's clearly no love lost between the pair.
David Benavidez disrespects Canelo Alvarez
In a recent interview, Benavidez was asked about his take on a series of boxers. First up came Canelo, and he said, "He's a f****** p****." When asked about Caleb Plant, Benavidez said, "He's a good guy."
On Dmitry Bivol, he said, "He's a great fighter." Benavidez also had positive takes on Charlo (Unclear whether Jermell or Jermall) and Edgar Berlanga.
Benavidez, American by nationality, is of Mexican heritage. Hence, Canelo vs Benavidez was often seen as a Mexican superfight and potentially the passing of the torch in terms of superstardom. For one reason or another, that never came to fruition.
Benavidez has often accused Canelo of avoiding him, while the latter has attributed his unwillingness to fight due to Benavidez's unworthy resume. Canelo believes Benavidez hasn't done enough to fight him or speak ill of him. That said, many fans believe Canelo didn't want the Benavidez fight.
David Benavidez was critical of Canelo Alvarez's loss to Terence Crawford
Benavidez claimed Canelo's loss to Crawford was down to his ego. 'The Mexican Monster' opined that Canelo didn't take Crawford seriously and expected to walk through him, which wasn't the case by any means. Benavidez told Fight Hub TV:
" It just didn't look like he really prepared 100%. He was throwing 10 punches a round. Or I think it was, his ego's that big, that he thinks, 'Oh, I'm just gonna walk through [Crawford], catch him with a good shot, and it's gonna be done."- David Benavidez
Canelo is now 35, but, despite the loss to Crawford, he remains the face of boxing. Hence, Canelo vs Benavidez could still be a massive fight. Given the current situation, though, it's highly unlikely fans will ever get to see that fight.
