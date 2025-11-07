Oscar De La Hoya Roasts Dana White And TKO Over UFC Gambling Investigation

Oscar De La Hoya is not going to miss a golden opportunity to criticize Dana White.

White and TKO Group Holdings recently entered the boxing world with Turki Alalshikh through Zuffa Boxing. However, the 56-year-old has been in the news worldwide over the last week as the UFC deals with another gambling probe.

De La Hoya, who has always been at odds with White, took the opportunity to throw him under the bus on Instagram.

"Some news came out this week that I cannot ignore. One of my enemies is in boiling hot s***. I mean that stinky, smelly, hot lava, cow dung fire out of my a** type of s***. So, my friend Dana White and the UFC are being investigated by the FBI for allegedly fixing over 100 fights. The latest one over the weekend, that was incredibly suspicious. I mean, wow. Is anybody really surprised? No."

De La Hoya used the gambling investigation as further proof to his claim that White should not be accepted by the boxing community.

"I've been trying to tell you guys these TKO guys are scumbags. And now they're trying to change the Muhammad Ali Act to f*** boxers over. Get the f*** out of our sport. Everything you touch turns to absolute s***. And now you have the FBI crawling up your a**? Good f****** luck."

De La Hoya might not like it, but White is already in the boxing world, at least for now. Zuffa Boxing debuted with the massive Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Netflix event in October, which drew in over 41 million views.

Dana White's involvement in UFC gambling investigation

Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship | Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The betting scandal that prompted De La Hoya's rant stemmed from a specific fight on the main card of UFC Vegas 110. Fans became aware that the betting lines of the Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier Del Valle fight moved suspiciously within hours of the fight, which ended suspiciously quickly.

Dulgarian entered the fight as a 2-1 favorite, but lost by submission just 3:41 into the first round. As a grappling ace, he had never previously been submitted and drew criticism for his poor submission defense.

The UFC released Dulgarian the day after the event, and White announced an official FBI investigation shortly after. Dulgarian has also been released by the Factory X Muay Thai team, head coach Mark Montoya confirmed.

The FBI continues to investigate, which could take years. The situation drew comparisons to a similar fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner in 2022, which sparked an investigation that is supposedly still ongoing.

The Latest Boxing News

Jake Paul Hints at Turki Alalshikh Change of Heart on Canelo Alvarez Fight

Terence Crawford's New Gig Proves He's Winning Outside The Ring Too

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul’s Hypocrisy Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Cancellation

Eddie Hearn Reveals What Dmitry Bivol Wants Upon Return