David Benavidez Responds To Canelo Alvarez; Claims He’s The Most Dangerous Fighter Out There
Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez is a fight that fans have wanted to see for a long time. The clash, however, hasn't come to fruition. With Alvarez at super middleweight and Benavidez at light heavyweight, the chances of the contest taking place anytime soon are slim to none.
Alvarez recently bashed Benavidez claiming that his compatriot is disrespectful and hasn't achieved anything notable in his career yet. Benavidez is 30-0-0 with 24 career knockout wins, but has yet to win a belt.
MORE: Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu Is Perfect Crossroads Fight
Benavidez has now responded, saying he is the most dangerous fighter yet the least paid. He thinks Alvarez is in the wrong by wanting to fight a much smaller fighter in Terence Crawford instead of him. Speaking to Mystic Zach, the undefeated Benavidez said:
I feel like my name isn't mentioned because I am the most dangerous fighter out there, but for the least amount of money. Now all these fighters, I feel like they see everything as a business move, which it wasn't like that back then. You know now I feel like just the dynamic of boxing is changing.
Benavidez added:
Canelo, in my opinion, the best fight that he could would be with me because it would be the best fight in boxing. We would give the fans a lot of fireworks with that fight, but Canelo he wanted to go a different route. He wanted to fight someone who was coming up from 147 pounds, a smaller guy. not to say that it's going to be an easy fight because Terence Crawford is a great fighter, but I mean, I feel like it would be better for the people if he would fight somebody in his own weight class.
David Benavidez added that getting ignored doesn't discourage him, rather, it gives him further motivation proving that he is dangerous. While he acknowledges that Terence Crawford is a great fighter, 'The Mexican Monster' thinks Canelo Alvarez should have fought someone like him in his own category.
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya Says Blasts Dana White And TKO Group In Brutal Rant
Shakur Stevenson, Oscar De La Hoya Trade Barbs On Social Media Over William Zepeda Fight
Undefeated Champion Defends Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Amid Lamont Roach Fight Criticism
Trainer Gives Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford "Ridiculous Fight"