Oscar De La Hoya Says Blasts Dana White And TKO Group In Brutal Rant
Dana White and TKO Group are looking to make their mark on boxing. Alongside Turki Alalshikh, they are looking to revolutionize how the sport is operated.
Oscar De La Hoya, however, isn't impressed. He went on a social media rant recently, slamming White and TKO Group questioning how they plan to start a boxing league and promotion with no fighters.
De La Hoya pointed out that White & Co. must be thinking far into the future as they will have to wait for fighters' contracts to expire with their current promoters first. He also referenced a report last month that claimed to show TKO's fighter pay structure, saying that boxers won't fight for the kind of pay that UFC fighters do. The referenced report was refuted by Turki Alalshikh as fake.
De La Hoya said:
What else do we know: TKO’s supposed fighter pay / salaries were leaked a few weeks ago. If these are real, s—. Dana is gonna have several problems. No fighter is going to fight for pennies. The majority of their prospects will fight one or two times a year and be forced to survive on minimum pay.
He added:
You’re telling me the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia will agree to that pay cut. NO. Most importantly, if these numbers are real, the UFC fighters will be so p—– that the TKO fighters are getting paid so much more than they are. UFC fighters are already disgusted with how little they get paid for putting their lives on the line.
De La Hoya continued claiming that Dana White had tried entering boxing with Zuffa previously but failed. He also noted that when White doesn't have figures like the Fertitta's or Turki Alalshikh behind him, he fails. He bashed the UFC CEO's character, saying:
As for Dana’s character, it speaks for itself. I don’t even have to say anything about a guy whose own mother wrote a book about what a terrible person her son is.
