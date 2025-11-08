David Benavidez Reveals The Three Fights He's After, And If Canelo Is One Of Them

For a long time, David Benavidez was touted as the toughest fight for Canelo Alvarez. At one point, they were the two leading horses at super middleweight. However, Benavidez, despite being very keen to face Canelo, never had his wish fulfilled.

He has since moved up to the 175 lbs division and holds the WBC title at light heavyweight, which he will defend against Anthony Yarde on November 22. As for Canelo, he lost the undisputed super middleweight title due to a recent loss to Terence Crawford.

Canelo's future move remains under the spotlight. Benavidez's light heavyweight move, though, has somewhat diminished the possibilities of that potential contest. Benavidez himself has now explained his stance on facing Canelo, and his words may surprise many.

David Benavidez speaks on fighting Canelo Alvarez

Benavidez believes a fight between him and Canelo would still be massive and added that the Mexican should square off against him if he wants to regain fans' respect. Apart from that, Benavidez thinks it would be a lucrative fight for Canelo.

Speaking to MARCA, he said, "I don't know what he's looking for, if he wants money and people's respect he should face me. I'm not saying he's afraid of me, but I'm ready and if we face each other I will beat him." Canelo remains a dream fight for Benavidez as the three opponents he wants to face are:

"The fights I would like to do now are against Canelo, Beterbiev or Bivol." David Benavidez

With Benavidez now at light heavyweight, a clash against Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev is certainly possible. However, the Canelo fight can never be ruled out. Canelo still has two fights left on his contract with Riyadh Season, and Turki Alalshikh is willing to pay extraordinary amounts to make the biggest fights happen.

David Benavidez thinks Canelo Alvarez win makes Terence Crawford pound-for-pound best

Crawford became the first male boxer to win the undisputed title in three different weight classes with his win against Canelo. He also moved up two weight classes to dethrone him, further proving his mettle as a pound-for-pound superstar. Benavidez rates Crawford at the top, saying in the same interview:

"He deserves it, he has beaten Canelo Alvarez and has dominated several weight classes." David Benavidez

Oleksandr Usyk, Naoya Inoue, and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis are Benavidez's three other picks as the current best in the world.

