Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Problem With Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch

At the end of October, reports surfaced that boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather were in talks for a potential rematch in 2026.

This turned the boxing community on its head. While nothing is set in stone regarding the rematch, the fact that these two guys could be rematching around 11 years after they first faced off on May 2, 2015 (which Mayweather won via decision) has gotten a lot of attention.

In fact, much of the boxing community has expressed its distaste for this news, if only because they wished the rematch had happened a lot sooner.

And this sentiment makes sense, given that Mayweather is currently 48 years old and turns 49 in February, while Pacquiao is 46 years old and turning 47 next month.

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather (black/gold trunks) and Manny Pacquiao (yellow/red trunks) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Oscar De La Hoya Shares Strong Message on Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Rematch

Not everybody in boxing is lamenting this rematch potentially being made. Oscar De La Hoya (who fought and lost to both Mayweather and Pacquiao during his own iconic career) proved this when speaking with Fight Hype on November 6.

"It should have happened a long time ago, obviously," De La Hoya said of the rematch. "I don't mind it, because it will be entertaining. And I'm curious to see how Mayweather will react to Pacquiao's style again, you know?

"I mean, Mayweather is Mayweather. He has a great style, great defense. Probably the same thing will happen again," he added. "But it will be entertaining. I'm actually, I wouldn't mind watching it again. But again, it should have happened a long time ago."

De La Hoya continued, "This is exactly what I tell fighters: You have to seize the opportunity at the moment, when it's hot, when people are talking about it. Like, Pacquiao and Mayweather should have fought several months after they had their first fight. Imagine how big that would have been. So I don't know how big it will be, them fighting now.

"But I think I would watch it, just to be entertained. They're both two of the best, elite fighters on the planet, so you've got to give them their props," he concluded.

So while De La Hoya believes the problem with this reported rematch is that it took way too long to make, he still seems pretty interested in seeing it come to fruition.

It will be fascinating to see how public perception and intrigue changes if the fight becomes official.

