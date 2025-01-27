David Benavidez’s Top 5 Knockout Wins Ahead Of His Fight Against David Morrell
David Benavidez is set to return to action on February 1 as he takes on David Morrell at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Benavidez is currently one of the top fighters in boxing and holds an impressive undefeated professional record of 29-0-0. 24 of his wins have come via knockout and the fast-handed Mexican is all action whenever he steps foot inside the ring.
Here, we take a look at the best knockout wins of 28-year-old Benavidez's career so far.
5. David Benavidez vs David Lemieux
David Benavidez took on David Lemieux for the WBC interim super middleweight title back in May 2022 and it was a display of complete dominance from the Mexican.
He landed a massive left hand in the closing stages of the first round, though, Lemieux survived. Benavidez then landed a big left hand in the second round, sending Lemieux through the ropes.
The barrage of shots continued in the third round as Benavidez landed multiple right and left hands, eventually forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.
4. David Benavidez vs J'Leon Love
David Benavidez faced J'Leon Love in a March 2019 clash. Love had an impressive 24-2-1 record heading into the fight but was completely outmatched.
In the first-round Benavidez hurt Love with a solid shot but the latter managed to survive. However, it was only a sign of things to come.
Love was stung with a solid right hand in the second round and Benavidez unleashed an array of shots before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.
3. David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis
David Benavidez took on Kyrone Davis on November 2021. Davis boasted a record of 16-2-1 at that point, however, was no match for Benavidez.
The Mexican started to get a hold of the fight in the second round and landed some significant shots. The same story continued in rounds three, four, five, and six with Benavidez landing a big shot in the sixth round.
In the seventh round, Benavidez was once again in his demolishing best, forcing Davis' corner to throw in the towel and save their fighter. This was the first time Davis was stopped as a professional.
2. David Benavidez vs Phillip Jackson Benson
Back in 2016, a young David Benavidez came up against Phillip Jackson Benson. The performance was a true display of Benavidez's prowess and potential as a fighter.
He started hurting Benson in the first round with the tide shifting significantly in his way. The writing was already on the wall and it unfolded in the second round.
A combination of left and right hands floored Jackson Benson, who was unable to get back to his feet.
1. David Benavidez vs Anthony Dirrell
David Benavidez took on veteran Anthony Dirrell on September 2019. Dirrell had a record of 33-1-1 heading into the contest.
The Mexican's first significant moment came in the third round when he landed a short clinch strike. In the fifth round, he landed some powerful shots but Dirrell invited him on.
In the sixth round, though, Dirrell suffered a nasty cut above his eye, which proved to be the turning point. David Benavidez continued accumulating damage and eventually in the ninth round, the fight was stopped to save Dirrell from further damage to his eye.
