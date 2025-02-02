David Benavidez vs David Morrell Results: The Monster Wins In 12-Round Slugfest
David Benavidez vs David Morrell turned out to be a slugfest as both fighters delivered in the highly-anticipated light heavyweight clash.
Benavidez showed off his patent pressure throughout the fight, cornering Morrell to the ropes on multiple occasions. Morrell, though, was the one who managed to score a knockdown in the 11th round of the fight.
The fight was even at the start with both fighters scoring rounds in their favor. Benavidez, however, started to run on the lead as he managed to keep up his pressure in the later rounds. He eventually managed to get a decision win despite Morrell being the one scoring a knockdown.
While Morrell scored the knockdown in the 11th, he got one point deducted in the same round for landing a punch way after the bell. 'The Mexican Monster' ran away with a comfortable 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108 win.
Benavidez now holds the WBC interim light heavyweight champion and is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt. He should be next in line to face the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2.
David Benavidez improved his record to 30-0-0 with the win. While David Morrell now has his first career loss (11-1-0), he can take a lot of positives from the fight.
Morrell showed he belongs among the elites and his power can't be underestimated by anyone. Morrell's stock rose in defeat and he should be in line for a mega fight in his next outing as well. Overall, the event at the T-Mobile Arena was a stellar one.
