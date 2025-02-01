Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Committed To 2025 Boxing Return With Oleksandr Usyk Interested
Wladimir Klitschko is one of the biggest names in the history of boxing and with a potential return to the ring, Oleksandr Usyk's camp has now expressed interest in a fight.
Klitschko possesses a professional record of 64-5-0 with 53 knockout wins under his belt. 'Dr. Steelhammer', though, last fought back in 2017, when he suffered a knockout defeat against Anthony Joshua.
Klitschko is reportedly eyeing a 2025 return to boxing, as per The Ring Magazine. The Ukrainian, 48, is looking to capture the record of the oldest heavyweight champion ever, currently held by George Foreman.
Klitschko's promoter Tom Loffler has previously revealed that the Ukrainian could return for a heavyweight title fight. He told ESNEWS:
Wladimir said he would fight for a title and break George Foreman’s record so we will see. He’s 48, 49 in March. If anyone can do it, Wladimir can do it. Naturally he’s not going to fight Usyk. He has an open cheque with Fury. But we’ll see how things shake out for Wladimir. I’d like to see him back in the ring.- Tom Loeffler
Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk has now teased a showdown between the two Ukrainians. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:
We also heard from the media that Wladimir Klitschko has a will to become the oldest heavyweight world champion ever. Beating the record of George Foreman. There is no decision taking, but it is a dream kind of plan. It is just a thought, it is also an opportunity and a possibility as we have heard from Turki Alalshikh.- Alex Krassyuk
