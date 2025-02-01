Turki Alalshikh Reveals Plan For Winner Of David Benavidez vs David Morrell

‼️ The Ring has learned that Turki Alalshikh wants to match the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch with the winner of tonight's fight between David Benavidez and David Morrell. Alalshikh will invite Benavidez/Morrell to be ringside for the rematch on Feb 22nd. pic.twitter.com/E07PyVGlkt