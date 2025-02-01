Turki Alalshikh Reveals Plan For Winner Of David Benavidez vs David Morrell
It wasn't much of a secret what lies ahead for the winner of David Benavidez vs. David Morrell.
Now, it's all but official.
The Ring reported that Turki Alalshikh plans to have the winner of Benavidez vs. Morrell fight the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2.
Benavidez vs. Morrell takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas, while Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 goes down on Feb. 22.
Alalshikh owns The Ring and is the head of Riyadh Season, which has been the driving force for many of the big fights that have taken place of late, including the pair of heavyweight title fights between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) currently holds the light heavyweight WBC interim belt and was a two-time champion at super middleweight before moving up to light heavyweight. He won the interim belt with a unanimous decision victory over former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
The winner of Benavidez vs. Morrell will be the mandatory for the WBC belt.
Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) won a hotly contested and highly disputed first bout against Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) by majority decision on Oct. 12.
