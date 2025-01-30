David Morrell's Manager Believes David Benavidez Is 'Made To Order'
There's no lack of confidence from David Morrell and his team heading into the highly anticipated clash vs. David Benavidez.
Among those who like Morrell's chances is his manager Luis DeCubas. DeCubas said he believes Benavidez's style could play right into Morrell's hands and likes his fighter's chances not just to become the first to beat Benavidez, but to do so by stoppage.
"I'm very confident," DeCubas said. "We had a great camp, great sparring and I'm very confident in this fight. The guys made to order for Morrell. [He] comes forward. He's not bad defensively, but he is not that hard to hit, okay? He's gonna find out when he gets hit by a full-fledged light heavyweight "
Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) began his career 10-0 with 9 KOs before making his move to light heavyweight. In his light heavyweight debut, the Cuban southpaw won by unanimous decision over former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic on Aug. 3. Benavidez also made his light heavyweight debut in his last fight and won by unanimous decision over former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gyozdyk.
DeCubas noted the stylistic difference between Benavidez and Kalajdzic and how he believes that could work in Morrell's favor. And with Benavidez's high-pressure style and the power Morrell has displayed in his career, DeCubas feels his fighter will establish himself not just as one of the top fighters in his division, but one of the top fighters pound-for-pound.
"If Benavidez can take this kid’s punches for 12 rounds, I'm going to respect Benavidez a lot and I would favor him over any light heavyweight in the world because this guy punches holes through walls," DeCubas said. "He's got Sonny Liston's hands.”
DeCubas added: I'm very confident in the fight. It's a great opportunity for us to be top 10 in the world pound-for-pound."
Benavidez vs. Morrell takes place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card for the pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET.
