Jake Paul Lays Out Fight Plans And Reveals Boxing Retirement Date
Jake Paul has quickly become a popular name in boxing, facing the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Mike Tyson, and more inside the ring.
The consensus is that Paul, with an 11-1-0 career record, hasn't proved much since he's yet to defeat an active boxer. His sole loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury. Despite this, Paul continues to grab headlines thanks to his massive following and savvy marketing.
'The Problem Child' has now laid out his career plan, including the goals he wants to achieve before retirement.
Appearing on the Ring Champs podcast, Paul said:
I don't think it'll be after winning a world title. I'm going to try and figure out how to fight in the 2028 Olympics and win gold and then I think I'll retire. [I'll probably compete in] 80-90 [KGs] something.- Jake Paul
Paul added that fans are yet to see the best of him inside the ring, saying:
I think people haven't seen the best version of me in the ring or what I'm capable of. I think I've not shown that and this next year is the great way to do that.- Jake Paul
Jake Paul recently took to social media and uploaded a photo squaring off with his brother Logan Paul. Fans and the media anticipated the two brothers might be on a collision course inside the ring.
However, that wasn't the case as his post was instead promoting an upcoming reality series on Max.
