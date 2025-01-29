Legendary Boxing Commentator Jim Lampley Previews David Benavidez vs David Morrell
Even for the best boxing analysts, David Benavidez vs. David Morrell is a difficult fight to break down and predict.
Legendary hall-of-fame boxing commentator Jim Lampley is among those who are having a tough time getting a beat on how the matchup between unbeaten light heavyweight champions will play out. Regardless, Lampley believes fans will be in for a treat given the style matchup and what's at stake.
MORE: How To Watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
"It's a great matchup," Lampley said on Seconds Out. "It's an exciting matchup. I'll be honest and tell you, I don't really have a clue who is likely to win the fight. I do think it's probably bigger for a global boxing audience if it's Benavidez because he's had more exposure and has gone further toward establishing a big name than Morrell, but they both are power punchers with boxing skills. Those are the most exciting fighters for fans to watch and I don't know a single boxing fan who is excited for David Benavidez vs. David Morrell."
Both fighters are coming off their light heavyweight debuts in their last fights. Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) won a one-sided unanimous decision over former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15, while David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) overcame the toughest test of his career to beat Radivoje Kalajdzic by unanimous decision on Aug. 3.
Among the key points Lampley brought up that could be an x-factor is Morrell being a southpaw and his Cuban amateur background.
Lampley also noted, however, that the last time Benavidez fought a southpaw was against Demetrius Andrade, who he quickly solved en route to becoming the first man to beat and stop Andrade when his corner stopped the fight after the sixth round.
"I don't know for sure what's going to happen," Lampley said. I've seen more of Benavidez than I have of Morrell, but I know that Morrell has boxing skills, is a southpaw, has a Cuban background, has a sharp right hook and a good straight left hand. [He] might be even a little bit longer armed than Benavidez. It's a very difficult matchup to pick."
Benavidez vs. Morrell takes place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. The main card for the pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez Explains Open Workout Incident With David Morrell
Legendary Trainer Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
Regis Prograis Names ‘Wild’ Next Fight For Ryan Garcia Amid Devin Haney Rematch Rumors
Former Gang Leader Matt Floyd Claims He Has Fight Scheduled With Tommy Fury