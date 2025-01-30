Joe Rogan Gets Brutally Honest On Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight
Joe Rogan has shared his honest opinion on the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson clashed inside the boxing ring in November with 'The Problem Child' coming out with a decision win.
The fight garnered a massive audience with over 60 million people watching it on Netflix. The age gap between the two competitors was hard to ignore, though, with Tyson aged 58 and Paul, 27.
Tyson looked nowhere near his best and it was a rather easy outing for Paul. Rogan has now claimed that the fight looked like a spar where no one wanted to hurt eachother.
In a recent episode of the famous Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, the UFC color commentator said:
I’m happy they made money. I’ll leave it at that.- Joe Rogan
He paused before adding:
I think it looked like sparring, to me. It didn’t look like anybody was trying to hurt anybody really, which is good. Whatever, you draw your own conclusions. I have no facts. I paid for it. I love Mike Tyson. I’ve met Jake Paul too, he’s a cool guy. I’m happy they made money. I paid for it. I don’t care. I was hoping it was going to be a real fight, but I was like, ‘Okay, I see what’s going on’.- Joe Rogan
Jake Paul landed 78 of his 278 attempted puches during the event while Mike Tyson could land only 18 of his 97 attempts. Tyson moved to a record of 50-7-0 due to his defeat. Paul improved his record to 11-1-0.
