Delgado Eyes Triumph Over Flores In Title Pursuit
By Mohamed Bahaa
As he gets ready to take on Bryan Flores on Saturday at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lindolfo Delgado, the undefeated junior welterweight, is poised to confirm his road to a title bout. Delgado is sure of one result: his triumph, even though he is not sure if their battle will be a candidate for the fight-of- the year.
Former Mexican Olympian Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) gets into the ring with Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) as the co-main event of the evening. Delgado is professional under Top Rank. Coming from Mexico, both fighters are eager to establish themselves and get near a title shot.
Delgado has kept a regular fighting schedule since 2021; his next fight against Flores marks his second match in 2024. Last he battled Carlos Sanchez, whom he knocked out in the seventh round. When considering the forthcoming battle, Delgado admitted the buzz about it maybe being a great fight.
Delgado said, “I'm not sure whether the styles indicate if it will be a bout of the year. I recall fighting [Omar] Aguilar; he pushed me a lot and it was an excellent fight. That battle was voted for fight of the year; I'm not sure whether this one with Bryan Flores will be the same.”
Delgado has experienced demanding sparring sessions with elite fighters including Raymond Muratalla, Vergil Ortiz, and welterweight contender Alexis Rocha under the direction of Robert Garcia in Riverside, California. He holds great respect for the 28-year-old Flores, who defeated Shinard Bunch and has subsequently secured two knockouts, upsetting 2023. Flores has only participated in the United States twice, hence this forthcoming battle will be the second one.
"He is a fantastic Mexican boxer with experience," Delgado remarked. “I know he's going to come to win, and I know it's going to be a fantastic fight for me to push me.”
Delgado, 29, is ready to challenge for a title soon as he thinks a victory against a prominent competitor like Flores will put him closer to that aim. Delgado spoke quite clearly when questioned about his chances for a title fight.
"I believe I have a title close by," he said. "I'm just waiting; I have to keep winning."
Delgado stays committed to keeping his spotless record and inching ever near to his aim of being a champion as he gets ready to meet Flores.