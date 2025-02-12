Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There will be no love lost this Valentine's Day evening in New York, as unbeaten lightweights Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis go head-to-head for the WBO world lightweight championship.
Berinchyk (19-0, 9KO) comes to the Big Apple as the defending champion but will have to overcome steep underdog odds if he is to keep hold of his title against top-rated Davis (12-0, 8KO).
Fighting out of Norfolk, Virginia, Davis has run to 12 wins as a pro in just four years, underlining his raw talent and building on the silver medal he won at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ukrainian Berinchyk was an Olympic silver medalist himself as an amateur, but at 36 is coming to the latter stages of a career that finally saw him grab world honors against Emanuel Navarrete last May. Berinchyk now returns to the United States for the second time in his career, but, on paper is up against the toughest test of his 19-fight run.
Let's take a look at the keys to victory on Friday night:
Keys to Victory
A world title fight in just your 13th professional outing is still seen as a bit of a rarity in boxing, but Keyshawn Davis has shown enough already since turning over in 2021 to suggest he is ready to step up.
Despite this lack of experience in a big headline event, Davis is 11 years fresher than the Ukrainian world champion, and it's impossible to ignore that Father Time is around the corner for Denys Berinchyk.
Davis is extremely skilled and has shown technical brilliance throughout his amateur and pro careers. He is able to hold his power in the pocket but can often be accused of proving his chin in unnecessary exchanges - something that the champion will be looking to take advantage of.
Berinchyk is tough, smart, and physical as a lightweight and will be relying on his high energy and movement to drag Davis into the trenches.
If Davis is able to remain patient and time his attacks, then the American should be able to grab the gold in New York.
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis fight date
Date: February 14, 2025
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis will take place on February 14, 2025.
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis start time
Time: 10 pm EST (7 am PST)
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis will start at 10pm EST (7am PST)
How to watch Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis
TV/ Stream: ESPN/ESPN+ (USA)
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis will stream on ESPN and ESPN+
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis location
Location: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York.
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City
Fight Card
Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis (Lightweight)
Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer (Super-welterweight)
Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias (Heavyweight)
Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres (Welterweight)
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Connor Coyle (Middleweight)
Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes (Lightweight)
Delante Johnson vs. Keyshawn Toler (Welterweight)
Nico Ali Walsh vs Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (Middleweight)
