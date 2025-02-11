KSI Reveals Four UFC Legends Declined Boxing Fight Before Dillon Danis Deal
On February 4, it was announced that influencer boxing icon KSI would be returning from his lengthy absence from the ring to face former MMA fighter Dillon Danis on March 29 in Manchester, in what will be a 185-pound bout under KSI's Misfits Boxing banner.
Given that KSI hasn't boxed since losing a decision to Tommy Fury in October 2023 (which is a fight many believed he had won), people were curious about who he'd eventually choose to face off against.
Danis is an interesting decision; if only because he's not known for his boxing ability, and therefore KSI should be a solid favorite heading into this fight.
KSI made a February 11 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, and at one point during their interview, he revealed the names of four prominent MMA fighters who turned down boxing bouts with him before he settled on Danis.
"My team reached out to Nate Diaz... I fully wanted to knock him out. And he said no," KSI said. "So we went to [Jorge] Masvidal, he couldn't do it because of his UFC contract. Went to Donald Cerrone, he said no. Went to Tony Ferguson, he said no. So, you know, we're scrambling."
The fact that KSI offered fights to four of these former UFC legends (who are all undoubtedly past their primes at this point) is fascinating. It's also fascinating that all four declined.
Perhaps a big win against Danis will convince one of these four names to face off against KSI in his next bout.
