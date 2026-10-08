Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Ringwalk Time Officially Requested for Blockbuster Clash

After months of controversy surrounding where or if Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would fight - the fight finally settled at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and a ringwalk time has been proposed.

Once the fight was signed by both parties in April, the race began to find a place to host a fight of such historic magnitude. The original front runner was Wembley Stadium in London, which seemed like the perfect place to host perhaps the biggest fight in British boxing history.

But the powers that be and those shelling out the cash for the fight (Netflix and Turki Alalshikh) wanted to cater to the US audience and Madison Square Garden became the front runner.

Turki Alalshikh looks on during the Middleweight fight between Josh Kelly and Ishmael Davis, on the Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition. He has introduced AI judge in Boxing sport | Getty Images.

But this didn't last long a Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn fought back against it saying the contract they signed for the fight clearly states it must be held in the UK - putting the fight in jeopardy. This then lead to all parties agreeing upon Cardiff - but Turki Alalshikh is still going to cater to his US audience.

Fury vs Joshua ringwalk time revealed

An application that has been submitted to the Cardiff council, which is the regional authority, has revealed that the desired start time for the fight is at 1a.m. BST (8 p.m. EST) for Fury vs Joshua. The fight will take place after a musical performance, and the stadium will remain open until 3:30am BST. This of course strikes peak viewing time in America.

This application requires that the Principality Stadium extend its current licensing cut-off time from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. due to the one-off and special nature of the event.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Local resident and other authorities have until November 3 to submit any objections and if any emerge a council hearing must be held to consider them and it could result, though unlikely, in the license changes to be rejected completely.

However, when the fight was announced for Cardiff, the council leader Chris Weaver spoke in support of the fight and the benefit it brings to the area and its businesses.

"The contest at Principality Stadium has the potential to bring significant economic benefits to the city and attract visitors from across the UK and beyond," Weaver said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Tyson Fury reacts as he walks out onto the stage (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix) | Getty Images for Netflix

"Major events provide a welcome boost for local businesses, support jobs and showcase Cardiff to a global audience.

"There are still some arrangements to be finalised with the organisers, including any required changes to Principality Stadium's premises licence, but we are looking forward to welcoming fans to the city for what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing."