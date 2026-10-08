Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Ringwalk Time Officially Requested for Blockbuster Clash
After months of controversy surrounding where or if Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would fight - the fight finally settled at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and a ringwalk time has been proposed.
Once the fight was signed by both parties in April, the race began to find a place to host a fight of such historic magnitude. The original front runner was Wembley Stadium in London, which seemed like the perfect place to host perhaps the biggest fight in British boxing history.
But the powers that be and those shelling out the cash for the fight (Netflix and Turki Alalshikh) wanted to cater to the US audience and Madison Square Garden became the front runner.
But this didn't last long a Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn fought back against it saying the contract they signed for the fight clearly states it must be held in the UK - putting the fight in jeopardy. This then lead to all parties agreeing upon Cardiff - but Turki Alalshikh is still going to cater to his US audience.
Fury vs Joshua ringwalk time revealed
An application that has been submitted to the Cardiff council, which is the regional authority, has revealed that the desired start time for the fight is at 1a.m. BST (8 p.m. EST) for Fury vs Joshua. The fight will take place after a musical performance, and the stadium will remain open until 3:30am BST. This of course strikes peak viewing time in America.
This application requires that the Principality Stadium extend its current licensing cut-off time from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. due to the one-off and special nature of the event.
Local resident and other authorities have until November 3 to submit any objections and if any emerge a council hearing must be held to consider them and it could result, though unlikely, in the license changes to be rejected completely.
However, when the fight was announced for Cardiff, the council leader Chris Weaver spoke in support of the fight and the benefit it brings to the area and its businesses.
"The contest at Principality Stadium has the potential to bring significant economic benefits to the city and attract visitors from across the UK and beyond," Weaver said.
"Major events provide a welcome boost for local businesses, support jobs and showcase Cardiff to a global audience.
"There are still some arrangements to be finalised with the organisers, including any required changes to Principality Stadium's premises licence, but we are looking forward to welcoming fans to the city for what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing."
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James started his journalism career in 2024 and has written about a variety of sports, including Boxing, MMA, tennis and Formula 1, but his expertise is in boxing. As a former boxer, he has been published with Boxing News and the Independent, where he worked as a boxing writer - covering breaking news, analysis, interviewing notable figures such as Amir Khan and reporting from ringside. James was born in Birmingham in the UK before a brief stint of his childhood in New Jersey, and then returned to the UK as a teenager to finish his education and gain a Bachelor's degree from Newcastle University. When he isn’t writing, James enjoys a round of golf with his friends or lacing up his gloves and trying to emulate the fighters he loves watching, like Vasiliy Lomachenko and David Benavidez.