The Reason Bob Arum Thinks The TKO Boxing League Will Upset UFC Fighters
TKO Group are starting boxing league and the first event is expected to take place in September. UFC CEO Dana White and WWE chief Nick Khan reached an agreement with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh to start the promotion and league.
Alalshikh has handed over the responsibility of running the league to White, and the first event could be headlined by a blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
Bob Arum, however, thinks the TKO boxing league could upset UFC fighters. He believes the potential paydays for the boxers would significantly outshine those of the MMA fighters, which could create problems for Dana White and the UFC.
Speaking to FightHub, Arum said:
They have a real problem because their big business is UFC and when the UFC kids see how little they get as against what boxers get, and if it comes from the same company, Dana has his hands full. They aren’t exorbitant fight purses but they’re so much more than the UFC people get, and how do you think they’ll feel?
While Arum is skeptical of TKO Group's move into boxing, other promoters are interested to see what's in store.
Eddie Hearn theorized why Dana White and TKO Group are looking to enter the sport right now, saying it's because the sport is red hot at the moment. Hearn said:
"I think it's great for boxing. I mean, look, people say what do you think of Dana getting into boxing. He's getting into boxing for a reason, boxing's red hot. That's why."- Eddie Hearn
With an experienced mastermind like White in charge, fans could be set for some exciting times ahead.
