Ryan Garcia Snubs Gervonta Davis With Hardest Punching Opponent Answer
Gervonta Davis and "King" Ryan Garcia, who are two of America's most popular boxers, met in the ring on April 22, 2023 for the WBA (Regular) and WBC interim lightweight titles.
Entering this highly anticipated fight, Davis had a 28-0 record with 26 KOs, and Garcia was 23-0 with 19 KOs. Garcia is the bigger fighter and had to lose a significant amount of weight for the fight, which was magnified by a controversial rehydration clause in the bout agreement, which meant that neither fighter could weigh more than 10 pounds above what they weighed in at (135.5 for Garcia) when they entered the ring.
The fight outcome was not controversial, as Davis got a TKO win over Garcia because of a body shot in the seventh round.
The world will never know how this fight might have been different if there hadn't been a rehydration clause, which most likely would have allowed Garcia to absorb Davis' punches better. However, what's for sure is that Garcia doesn't think Davis is the hardest puncher he has ever faced, which he revealed in a March 19 interview on the Ring Champs with Ak & Barak podcast.
"[Oscar] Duarte,” Garcia said when asked who the hardest puncher he has ever faced was. Garcia faced Duarte in his first fight after facing Davis. While he was losing for much of the fight, Garcia ultimately stopped Duarte in the later rounds.
When asked why Duarte, Garcia said,“Well, he is the only one who ever cut my eye, when he hit me with an uppercut in the clinch."
The obvious answer to this would have been Davis, considering he's the only fighter who has beaten Garcia. This is why we imagine Davis won't love hearing this answer from Garcia.
