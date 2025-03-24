Deontay Wilder Trainer Drops Big Hint About Francis Ngannou Fight
Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou has been in talks for a while now. Former heavyweight champion Wilder has been out of action since his June 2024 knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang.
'The Bronze Bomber' has teased a return to action for but remains sidelined. Ngannou, meanwhile, has tried his hands twice in boxing. After dropping a controversial split decision to Tyson Fury in his debut, the ex-UFC heavyweight champion suffered a brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.
Wilder and Ngannou are cut from the same cloth and can dish out vicious knockout blows, and a potential showdown between the heavy hitters could be guaranteed fireworks. There have been rumors of a mixed-rule bout with both MMA and Boxing regulations in play.
Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has now dropped a big hint regarding the potential match.
Scott claims that Deontay Wilder will is open to taking on Ngannou in Africa. He told Spaceport Sweden:
Deontay always wanted to fight in Africa anyway. So I'm sure he's very excited about it. If there's something that he's going to entertain, this is something he's always wanted to do anyway. There's so many times he was supposed to go over there just to visit and do a couple events for people that wanted him to come over. So I'm sure if everything is right he definitely wouldn't mind going over there.
Francis Ngannou has previously claimed that he's a bigger puncher than Deontay Wilder. Malik Scott shared his take on the statement, saying:
I haven’t seen Ngannou work enough with 10 ounce gloves in a boxing ring. Is he a big, strong, heavy-handed guy? Yes. But with Deontay, Deontay’s power is blessed because he gets to the target so fast. He puts his hip through you, he puts his shoulder through you. It’s just so many different dynamics with the way Deontay has always knocked guys out. He has a long resume of knocking guys out cold. That didn’t happen overnight. I haven’t seen Francis Ngannou enough in a boxing ring to think his power comes close to Deontay Wilder’s. I just haven’t.
The Latest Boxing News
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Pays Homage To George Foreman
Amir Khan Does 180 On Fight Prediction For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Terence Crawford Reveals Why Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Won’t Be On Canelo Alvarez Fight Undercard
Jake Paul Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam In Stunning Setting