Terence Crawford Reveals Why Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Won’t Be On Canelo Alvarez Fight Undercard
Terence Crawford doesn't think Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson will be on the undercard for his fight against Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez vs Crawford is expected to take place in September if the former gets past William Scull on May 3.
It's a massive fight and could very well turn out to be the boxing event of the year, which is why fans should expect an equally impressive undercard.
However, Crawford doesn't think 'Tank' will accept anything but a main event spot, meaning that that Davis vs Stevenson likely won't be on the undercard.
Speaking to The Ring, Crawford said:
I don't know [about the undercard]. It's going to be crazy. It should be crazy. That would be dope. If Tank was not so cocky to be on a Terence Crawford undercard, that would be dope. But I don't see Tank taking a backseat to any fighter because he will think it's the Tank show. So I don't know. But it should be a good undercard.
Crawford further backed Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis as being better fighters than Gervonta Davis, saying:
I don't think those guys can match what Shakur brings to the table. Shakur and [WBO lightweight champion] Keyshawn [Davis] are the two best in the division, hands down.
Terence Crawford's fight against Canelo Alvarez is worthy of headlining any fight card. They are two modern day greats and are among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Says He’ll Be As Great As Muhammad Ali With Win Against Canelo Alvarez
Ring Walk Time Announced For Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull
Jake Paul Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam In Stunning Setting
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker Results: Fundora Stops Booker In One-Sided Performance