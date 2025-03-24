Amir Khan Does 180 On Fight Prediction For Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr is set to face Conor Benn in a fiery head-to-head matchup on April 26th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It's been an intense and explosive run up to the fight that has included Eubank Jr slapping Benn with an egg in the face at a press conference, Benn attempting to attack Eubank Jr on the Piers Morgan show, and more.
Amir Khan previously gave his prediction for the contest, but has now done a 180 on who he's picking to win. Speaking with Froch On Fighting, Kahn said:
“I was saying Connor was going to win a couple of weeks ago. I thought that he was more of the aggressor. But then looking at the size difference and realizing he’s going up a weight. Not up one, but maybe two weights. These weights are made for a purpose and even though I went up and fought Canelo, I know the difference. But then again, Chris Eubank is no Canelo. But I still feel that Eubank has a lot more weight, more power, more strength and the height and the size over Conor Benn. I’ve got him winning that fight now.”- Amir Khan
While Eubank Jr is the current favorite by oddsmakers, you never know what could happen once the two fighters step into the ring. And if the fight lives up to the buildup, fans will surely go home happy.
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Reveals Anthony Joshua's Response To Jake Paul Call Out
Ring Walk Time Announced For Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull
Mike Tyson, Jim Lampley & Others Pay Tribute To George Foreman