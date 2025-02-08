Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Results: ‘Del Boy’ Takes Home Decision Win In Boxing Clinic
Derek Chisora put on a boxing clinic in an exceptional performance against Otto Wallin at the Co-op Arena in Manchester. 'Del Boy' was aggressive and barely gave Wallin a chance in the early rounds.
He often threw the kitchen sink at Wallin and the Swede could barely do anything. While Wallin's style was expected to be a nightmare for Chisora, 'Del Boy' proved the doubters wrong.
He continued hurting Wallin time and again before getting his first knockdown in the ninth round. Chisora put the icing on the cake with another knockdown in the closing seconds of the 12th round.
Chisora suffered a cut in due to an accidental clash of heads in the fifth round. However, that didn't stop him from progressing forward and keep hurting Wallin. Initially, he overwhelmed Wallin with pressure.
Chisora also tried to bait Wallin by pretending to be tired. As he headed to the corner, Chisora often looked for a big explosion to land a massive blow.
Overall, it was a masterclass from Chisora, and perhaps one of the best performances of his career. Chisora won 117-109, 114-112, 116-110 on the judges' scorecards.
Chisora improved his record to 36-13-0 with the win. After a performance like this, whether Chisora actually walks away from the sport remains to be seen.
As for Otto Wallin, it was a very disappointing outing. The Swede froze on the big stage, yet again. Despite having qualities, he seems to fail to make the next big mark in his career. Wallin is now 27-3-0 as a result of his defeat.
