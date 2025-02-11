Derek Chisora Might Have Revealed Tyson Fury Coming Out Of Retirement
Few can say that they know what Tyson Fury is like in the boxing ring better than Derek Chisora.
Fury and Chisora have engaged in three brutal boxing wars over the years. The first fight of this trilogy took place on July 23, 2011, when Fury emerged with a win by unanimous decision that secured him the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles, which had both previously been held by Chisora.
Their rematch occurred on November 29, 2014, in a bout that made the winner become the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title, which was then held by Wladimir Klitschko. Fury won this second fight by corner retirement in the 10th round.
The Fury vs. Chisora trilogy fight took place on December 3, 2022, in a bout that Fury won by technical knockout (TKO) in the tenth round.
Despite going 0-3 against Fury, Chisora has still put together an excellent career. And he was in the spotlight over the weekend after emerging victorious over Otto Wallin a via unanimous points decision.
Fury announced his retirement last month after his second consecutive loss against Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury has teased retirement several times in the past before ultimately returning to the ring. While there has been no clear indication from Fury he'll end this current retirement, Chisora might have revealed as much during his post-fight press conference after this Wallin win.
In one point when speaking with the media, Chisora was asked about a potential fight with Anthony Joshua.
"Who knows?" Chisora said. "Right now AJ is healing himself after the defeat from Daniel Dubois. He's not ready yet.
Chisora then added:
"When he's ready he'll come back and I think he'll come back. Not to fight me, but to fight the Gypsy King."
Given that Chisora and Fury share the same promoter (Frank Warren of Queensberry), perhaps Chisora knows something that the rest of the world does not.
