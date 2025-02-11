Keyshawn Davis Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez
While the odds of a potential bout between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez seem slimmer than ever, it's still one that captivates the boxing world.
Rising lightweight contender Keyshawn "The Businessman" Davis was the latest to give his thoughts on how a potential bout between the two Mexican stars would go. While Davis was effusive in his praise of Canelo, he gave "The Mexican Monster" the edge if the two ever met.
"I see why Canelo don't want to fight him," Davis said.
"It's the age, it's the size and it's Benavidez's attitude. He's not losing type of attitude. His attitude and his aura remind me a lot about myself...He's not scared of nobody."
Davis (12-0, 8 KOs), who is fighting for his first world title on Friday against WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) at Madison Square Garden, also noted that he feels a potential loss to Benavidez wouldn't do anything to hurt Canelo's legacy.
"Canelo is the face of boxing out of everybody," Davis said. "I respect Canelo bro. And a loss to David Benavidez, it's gonna be like, okay, he's still the goat. Canelo is always gonna be Canelo Alvarez."
The time for a potential bout between Benavidez and Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has seemingly come to pass, with the two fighters now residing in different weight classes. Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) is now the light heavyweight WBC interim and WBA regular champion and, barring a trilogy, is in line to fight the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 for the undisputed light heavyweight title.
Canelo is the unified super middleweight champion and will have a chance to become the undisputed champion for a second time when he fights IBF champion William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.
MORE: David Benavidez Reveals Why He's Calling Out Canelo Alvarez Again
Benavidez previously was the WBC interim champion at super middleweight, but for one reason or another, was never enforced as the mandatory challenger. Canelo has shown no interest in fighting "The Mexican Monster," while Benavidez has been steadfast in pursuing a potential bout against the biggest star in boxing.
"Imagine if Canelo would just agree and fight me already," Benavidez wrote.
"It's not about the money. It's about what the sport needs right now, and we owe it to the fans. Without a doubt, It would go down as the best Mexican shootout in boxing history. Let's give the fans what they deserve!!! We [are] 300 percent confident on this side but I can't say the same for the other side."
Stylistically, Benavidez's pressure and combination punching versus Canelo's timing, power and ability to counterpunch make it one of the best fights that could be made in boxing. Commercially, it's easily one of the biggest fights that can be made and could easily take place in a stadium given the strong following both fighters have.
Unfortunately, Canelo vs Benavidez appears destined to be added to a long list of dream fights that never happened, barring a sudden change of heart from Canelo.
