Edgar Berlanga's Return Date And Next Opponent Announced

Edgar Berlanga suffered the first loss of his career to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in his last bout.

Nathaniel Marrero

Edgar Berlanga (right) lands a right hand against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Sept. 14, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Edgar Berlanga (right) lands a right hand against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Sept. 14, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The return of "The Chose One" is now set in stone.

Matchroom Boxing announced that Edgar Berlanga will make his return on March 15 against the undefeated Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Also on the undercard will be Austin "Ammo" Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) vs. Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs).

For Berlanga, it'll be his first bout back since suffering the first loss of his career to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Sept. 14. Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) gave a good account of himself, though, he still lost by a clear unanimous decision (118-109 X2 and 117-110) to the biggest star in boxing. With a win, Berlanga could potentially be lined up for a big fight the next time he steps into the ring.

Some of the names Berlanga has called out include the undefeated super middleweight Diego Pacheco and former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. Berlanga began his career 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts but has only knocked out one opponent

Gonzalez-Ortiz, 35, last fought on June 8 at the Caribe Royale against Edward Ulloa Diaz and overcame being dropped in the first round won by a seventh-round stoppage. Gonzalez-Ortiz has only fought above 160 pounds three times in his career.

Published
Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero