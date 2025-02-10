Edgar Berlanga's Return Date And Next Opponent Announced
The return of "The Chose One" is now set in stone.
Matchroom Boxing announced that Edgar Berlanga will make his return on March 15 against the undefeated Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Also on the undercard will be Austin "Ammo" Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) vs. Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs).
For Berlanga, it'll be his first bout back since suffering the first loss of his career to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Sept. 14. Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) gave a good account of himself, though, he still lost by a clear unanimous decision (118-109 X2 and 117-110) to the biggest star in boxing. With a win, Berlanga could potentially be lined up for a big fight the next time he steps into the ring.
Some of the names Berlanga has called out include the undefeated super middleweight Diego Pacheco and former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. Berlanga began his career 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts but has only knocked out one opponent
Gonzalez-Ortiz, 35, last fought on June 8 at the Caribe Royale against Edward Ulloa Diaz and overcame being dropped in the first round won by a seventh-round stoppage. Gonzalez-Ortiz has only fought above 160 pounds three times in his career.
