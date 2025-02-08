KSI Calls Out Jake Paul For Long-Awaited Fight After Canelo Alvarez Pursuit Sours
Anybody who has been following the boxing world over the past couple of days knows that Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul were extremely close to agreeing to fight before Turki Alalshikhswept in and signed Canelo to a four-fight deal instead, which left Paul at the alter without an opponent.
This prompted a war of words between Canelo and Paul over social media. Canelo released a February 7 video on X where he said, "Hey guys, don't pay attention to anything of this f****** YouTuber. I just fight real fighters. No f****** around with Canelo. Come on, let's go."
It didn't take Paul long to respond with his own X video, where he sought to "expose" Canelo. At the beginning of this video, Paul showed a screenshot of a piece of paper with two signatures on the screen that he asserted was his and Canelo's, and said, "Here you can see Canelo's signature and my signature to the right."
There's no way to know whether this piece of paper is truly a signed contract between Canelo and Paul. What we do know is that KSI used this video to try and secure a fight between him and Paul.
"It's literally a confidentiality agreement, which you've now exposed you idiot lmao.
"Who you gonna fight now buddy? Go remind Netflix that I've been ready fight you. I'll be free after i KO Dillion Danis March 29th," KSI wrote in a response to Paul's X video.
KSI and Jake Paul have been circling each other for years, but a fight has never materialized due to them never coming to terms (reportedly about the weight the bout would take place at). But perhaps Paul will be more inclined to fight KSI now that his pursuit of Canelo has gone south.
The Latest Boxing News
KSI To Face Dillon Danis In Blockbuster Match For Misfits Boxing Return
Jake Paul Tries to 'Expose' Canelo Alvarez With Details From Fight Negotiations
Canelo Alvarez Sends Jake Paul Scathing Message After Fight Falls Through
Jake Paul Blasts Canelo Alvarez After Boxing Fight Negotiations Go Cold
David Benavidez Reveals Why He's Calling Out Canelo Alvarez Again