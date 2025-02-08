Boxing Legend Roberto Duran Links Up With Manchester United Icon Sir Alex Ferguson
Roberto Duran is hands down one of the greatest boxers of all time. Known by the moniker 'Hands of Stone', Duran is an idol of many up-and-coming fighters.
Sir Alex Ferguson holds the same position in the world of soccer. The legendary Scot achieved tremendous success with Manchester United and is one of the greatest managers the Premier League has ever seen.
Duran and Ferguson recently linked up as the former visited Old Trafford to watch Manchester United's FA Cup showdown against Leicester City on February 7. The Red Devils won the game 2-1.
Duran posed with Ferguson and captioned the image on Instagram:
An honour to share with football legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, at #OldTrafford Stadium 👊🏻 Watching the #ManchesterUnitedvsLeicesterCity FA Cup game, enjoying football and resting from training. He's only fighting over the ball today. They want it for free. Hands of Stone #RobertoDuran #HandsOfStone #depanamáparaelmundo- Roberto Duran
Roberto Duran had a massive 119 professional fights during his career and retired with a record of 103-16-0. He managed 70 knockout wins as a professional as well. Marvin Hagler and Sugar Rey Leonard are among Duran's most notable career opponents.
Duran was a true master of the craft of boxing. He could unleash devastating shots on the opponent from any range. On the other hand, the Panamanian was equally effective in his defense.
Apart from that, Duran also had an exceptional chin, making him a true force to be reckoned with inside the ring. Duran retired in 2001 and is currently 73-years-old.
The Latest Boxing News
Amir Khan Sets Price For KSI Fight; Slams Jake Paul’s Team For Failed Negotiation
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Fight Prediction And Betting Odds
David Benavidez Reveals Why He's Calling Out Canelo Alvarez Again