Devin Haney And Ryan Garcia To Settle Suit Ahead Of Rematch
According to legal documents obtained by ESPN, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have jointly requested the pause of court proceedings for a 90 day period because of a tentative settlement.
The two are reportedly looking to settle ahead of a 2025 rematch that's in the works.
The suit, which Haney filed back in September, stemmed from Garcia's doping violation that followed their fight in April of 2024. Garcia tested positive for the performance enhancing drug (PED) Ostarine following his victory over Haney, with the result eventually being ruled a no-contest. Haney is seeking damages for battery, fraud and breach of contract.
To move forward with the match, Garcia will reportedly submit to comprehensive VADA testing to ensure the bizarre circumstances that marred their previous match doesn't happen again.
In that initial clash, Garcia's erratic behavior in the lead-up caused concerns about his ability to compete. Garcia would then fail to make weight, which he would go on to claim he did on purpose. The fight moved forward after the weigh-in only after Garcia agreed that the match would not be for the title.
In the following months, Garcia's behavior would continue to cause concern, with an arrest for felony vandalism and social media outbursts leading to his expulsion from the WBC.
If talks progress smoothly, the camps are reportedly eyeing a date in the second of of the year
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Makes Stunning Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Mike Tyson Splashes The Cash From Jake Paul Fight On New Florida Property
Oleksandr Usyk Sends Classy Message to Tyson Fury After Winning Ring Magazine Award