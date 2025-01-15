Mike Tyson Splashes The Cash From Jake Paul Fight On New Florida Property
It seems old habits die hard for Mike Tyson as he's reported to have broke the bank on a new luxury real estate property in South Florida.
It was only a couple months ago that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fought in the most controversial bout of 2024. Tyson might have lost in the ring, but his wallet won with a reported $20 million payday added to his net worth. And despite some glitches and buffering issues, Netflix came out of the fight a winner as well, with over 108 million global viewers watching the fight's stream.
Now, according to a report by the Palm Beach Post, Tyson has purchased a $13 million property in the exclusive community Tierra del Rey Estates, located in Delray Beach, Florida.
The special warranty deed that was filed Monday, Jan 13, lists Tyson's full name along with his wife, Lakiha. It lists the final sale date for the 2.7 acre lot as January 8.
According to the MLS, a database that tracks and lists real estate sales, the property was off the market and not publicly listed for sale. The broker who represented Tyson with the purchase, Joseph Jonathan Schneider, was quoted as saying:
"This has been a successful transaction with all the parties demonstrating professionalism and collaboration. The Tyson family has been a valued client and friend for many years and it's been a pleasure working with them."- Joseph Schneider, Wimbledon Real Estate
Months prior, another South Florida real estate broker, Matthew Maschler, actually teased the potential sale in an Instagram post, saying " Did Mike Tyson Just Buy a Lot in Delray?" In the video of his post, he explains the reasoning behind the purported purchase: "Basically the appeal to him is his daughter plays tennis, and she plays in Delray, so he wants to be able to fly in, go see his daughter's tennis match, go back to his plane and fly to wherever he came from."
No additional information on the property is currently available.
