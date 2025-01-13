Oleksandr Usyk Sends Classy Message to Tyson Fury After Winning Ring Magazine Award
Oleksandr Usyk took home three awards during the latest Ring Magazine 2024 awards. He won the Fighter of the Year, Event of the Year, and Round of the Year honors during the ceremony in London, United Kingdom.
Usyk, 23-0-0 as a professional, beat Tyson Fury twice last year. After winning a split decision in their first fight back May, Usyk won a unanimous decision in the December rematch.
The Ukrainian heavyweight deservingly took home the accolades in the latest Ring Magazine event and shared a hearty moment with Fury during his acceptance speech.
He said:
Firstly, I want to thank God. My family, my team, his Excellency - thank you so much. This year was great for me, my team and my country. For me, it's very important. If you want to help people give good smiles, education and behaviour - smile. Thank you so much.- Oleksandr Usyk
He then sent a message to Tyson Fury, saying:
And I want to say to my opponent, My best friend, Tyson Fury, my friend greedy belly - thank you so much you, were a great opponent.- Oleksandr Usyk
Usyk and Fury had two battles inside the squared circle. That said, the Ukrainian's latest words show that the pair share tremendous mutual respect. Usyk, meanwhile, now boasts two wins a piece against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.
The 37-year-old is also the first ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. He achieved that status with his first win over Fury in May, 2024.
