Rolly Romero Reveals He Reached Out To Ryan Garcia Amid Depression Struggles
Ryan Garcia is set to take on Rolly Romero next in a blockbuster showdown on May 2. Garcia and Romero will headline a star-studded card in Times Square, New York. The event also features Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr.
Ryan Garcia is a character and is never afraid to be outspoken, while Romero is not one to mince his words. And while there has been some back and forth between the duo in the build-up, there also seems to be mutual respect.
Ahead of his fight against Devin Haney in 2024, Garcia shocked everyone with his antics. The boxing community thought he had lost the plot, although Garcia proved everyone wrong with his display on fight night.
Romero said he set differences with Garcia aside after learning that the latter with struggling with depression. He told BoxingScene:
So I DM'd Ryan and asked for his number. He was like [no], and I'm like, 'No, some things are bigger than boxing'. He gave me his number. We talked. And we've been good ever since. There's no beef between me and Ryan.
Speaking about how his fight against Garcia came about, Romero said it didn't take much effort:
I just made a phone call. I wouldn't even say I talked my way into it. Let me ask you this: What fight would be better for Ryan at this point? What other options were there? There was no other option.
Ryan Garcia is 24-1-0 with 20 career knockouts. Rolly Romero is 16-2-0 with 13 knockout wins. Both fighters are KO artists, meaning the stage is set for a stellar welterweight showdown on May 2.
