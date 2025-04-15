Lamont Roach Sr Sends Clear Message About Reported Gervonta Davis Rematch Date
The majority draw outcome of the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. left a lot to be desired among boxing fans.
Not only did the fight result not provide a winner, but the way the controversy was handled during the fight (when Davis took a knee and then had his face wiped off by his corner in the middle of the ninth round, which went unpunished by referee Steve Willis) has made the need for a rematch even more apparent.
Both sides seem eager to get this rematch made, which only leaves the question of when it will occur. And a March 16 X post from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix offered a potential date.
"A Tank-Roach rematch could happen as early as June 21st in Las Vegas, sources told @SINow. Both sides now committed to running it back," Mannix wrote.
This June 21 date has since been reported by other outlets. And during an April 13 interview with FightHype, Lamont Roach Sr. spoke up about this potential rematch date.
"I believe it happens. It's the fight everybody wants to see, you know what I'm saying?" Roach Sr. (who is also Roach Jr.'s head trainer) said when asked about the June 21 rumored rematch date. "So we just basically wait. Looking forward to that rematch. It will be another great fight, even better than the first fight.
"So just sit back, hopefully y'all will hear some news soon," he added with a wry smile.
This sentiment from Roach Sr. seems to bode well for a potential rematch.
