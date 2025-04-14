Edgar Berlanga Reveals Why Canelo Alvarez Will Give Him A Rematch
Fighting Canelo Alvarez is the highlight of any fighter's career. That was the case for Edgar Berlanga when he squared off against Alvarez in September 2024. Alvarez took Berlanga's undefeated record, winning a unanimous decision.
However, there's no shame in that. Apart from Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol, nobody has been able to get the better of Alvarez inside the squared circle.
Berlanga has redemption in mind and wants a rematch against Canelo, as he should. The 27-year-old is coming off a first round knockout win against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz.
Berlanga, though, believes beating another of Alvarez's former opponents in Jaime Munguia will secure him a rematch against the Mexican legend. Speaking on the Cigar Talk show, he said:
I just gotta beat Munguia. We fight Munguia I knock Munguia the f**k out, he’s giving me that rematch. Because the fans gonna call for it. The fans know it’s unfinished business, that chapter with me and him is not closed, I promise you.
He added:
I told you the last time I’m gonna fight Canelo right? I’m gonna tell you right now, the chapter is not closed between me and him, we need to run that back. But, for me to run that back, I gotta make a mark, I gotta knock Munguia out. Even if I gotta knock Muguia out and fight Plant and knock Plant out, and then we talk. I know he's gonna come back.
Edgar Berlanga is rational in his approach, claiming Alvarez gave him the opportunity as a relatively unknown fighter. Hence, for him to get another opportunity, he needs to make a mark. Beating Jaime Munguia and Caleb Plant would certainly help him do so.
